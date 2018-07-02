A two-month-old baby was inside a car that was attacked while a passenger was dragged into the street and beaten.

Baby inside car that was attacked by 'cowards' while driver beaten - teen arrested

A senior police chief with the PSNI branded those responsible as "cowards".

It happened on the Bridge Street in Portadown, Co Armagh on Sunday afternoon at around 3.30pm as the car sat at a set of traffic lights.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said a man in his 20s was dragged from his car and "viciously assaulted" by seven "cowardly males". The driver was also assaulted and the car attacked as the baby sat inside.

Yesterday afternoon in Bridge St, Portadown, a man was dragged from his car & viciously assualted by 7 cowardly males. The car was also attacked, inside was a 2 month old baby. We know people witnessed it - we need their help. Info via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers please. — Jon Burrows (@PSNICIJBurrows) July 2, 2018

The child and another woman who was inside were not injured.

Both men were treated at hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

