Monday 2 July 2018

Baby inside car that was attacked by 'cowards' while driver beaten - teen arrested

The attacks happened as the car sat at traffic lights Photo: Google Maps
A two-month-old baby was inside a car that was attacked while a passenger was dragged into the street and beaten.

A senior police chief with the PSNI branded those responsible as "cowards".

It happened on the Bridge Street in Portadown, Co Armagh on Sunday afternoon at around 3.30pm as the car sat at a set of traffic lights.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said a man in his 20s was dragged from his car and "viciously assaulted" by seven "cowardly males". The driver was also assaulted and the car attacked as the baby sat inside.

The child and another woman who was inside were not injured.

Both men were treated at hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested nearby on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. 

