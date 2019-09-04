A YOUNG man has died following a collision between a school bus and a motorbike today.

'Awful tragedy' - Man killed and another hospitalised after crash between school bus and motorbike

The crash happened on the main Cloone to Fenagh/Ballinamore Road (R705), approximately 3km from Cloone, at around 8am this morning.

The male motorcyclist, who has been named locally as Alan Crowe (20), was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has been brought to Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Caillian Ellis was driving the bus and sustained minor injuries.

He was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Fianna Fail Cllr Sean McGowan said the tight-knit community is in shock following the crash.

He told Independent.ie: "My thoughts are with the family of the deceased, his parents and his siblings. It's awful news, an awful tragedy. Our thoughts are very much with them.

"And our thoughts are with the driver of the bus. It's an awful shock for him too, and for the students who were on the bus."

There were four passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and they were not injured.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are at scene, the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who travelled on the main road from Cloone to Fenagh this morning between 7.15am and 7.45am and may have encountered the Bus Eireann school bus and a motorcyclist or any other vehicles to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors