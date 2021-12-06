Awards of extra years’ service to boost public servant pensions ‘hard to justify’ and ‘uniquely Irish’

Awards of extra years to boost public servants’ pensions are a “uniquely Irish pension benefit” that is “difficult to justify”, according to a review by government officials.

A new analysis of the ‘added years’ schemes describes them as a “costly” benefit.

It says there should be “no circumstances” in which workers in new roles would be added to them.

The report also finds a lack of transparency regarding the ongoing cost of the schemes, with only local authorities

collecting the data.

It reveals that there are 28 civil and public service schemes, and the incentive was originally offered to attract recruits to jobs.

The extra years of service are being given to workers who have not actually worked during them.

This can substantially increase the amount they get in annual pension payments and lump sums on retirement.

“PAYs (public service professional added years schemes) awards are generous and difficult to justify in the current broader pensions policy and sustainability context,” said the report by staff at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

“Accordingly, there should be no circumstances under which additional grades or roles would be added into older schemes.”

Department of Education data showed that during 2018 and 2019, 176 awards were granted in the seven main universities; 111 in 2018 and 65 in 2019.

The report gives an example of a pre-1995 scheme member with a salary of €80,000 a year. It said one year of extra service would increase their pension by €1,000 a year, and lump sum by €3,000. If they got a maximum 10-year award, their pension would rise by €10,000, with a €30,000 increase in their lump sum.

Since January 2013, recruits to the civil and public service have not been eligible for the awards.

However, they are still available to pre-2013 pension scheme members in both the civil and public service.

“This means that the costs associated with PAYs could be a feature of public service pension expenditure for the next 60 to 70 years – potentially into the 2080s,” said the report.

It said the added years of “notional” pensionable service were added to the actual service of civil and public servants in professional, technical and specialist grades.

The awards were introduced by local authorities in the 19th century as a policy tool for recruiting and retaining doctors, architects, lawyers and engineers.

However, it said they were now mainly calculated on the basis of pre-recruitment qualifications and professional experience for roles where appointees cannot accrue a full pension in 40 years’ service. It said their continued relevance to today’s civil and public service was open to question as salary and allowances were now the main incentive for recruitment and retention.

The report also noted the increase in the maximum age for retirement to 70 in the public service gave staff additional opportunity to acquire 40 years’ service.

It said there were “seemingly no clear and directly comparable schemes currently being provided in other EU states”.

It recommended enhanced recording and retention of PAYs data to be available across the public service.