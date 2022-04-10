Award-winning principal says he has ‘zero faith’ in how education system in Northern Ireland is being run

One of Northern Ireland’s most prominent principals has said he has “zero faith” in how the education system is being run .

Michael Allen was named Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School at last year’s UK-wide Pearson National Teaching Awards for the role he has played in transforming Lisneal College in Derry.

In 2010, an inspection described the school’s performance as “inadequate”. Under Mr Allen, who joined the school as principal in 2015, the number of pupils achieving academic success at Lisneal College — which draws the majority of its pupils from surrounding working-class Protestant areas — has soared in recent years.

A number of reports carried out in recent years into educational disadvantage in Northern Ireland have highlighted particular issues in Protestant areas.

Despite the improvements at his own school, Mr Allen believes not enough support is being provided to schools to tackle disadvantage.

“The money that the Department of Education provides is simply what is required to keep schools ticking over,” he said. “That money cannot be focused on tackling educational disadvantage because if it was taken out of our budgets schools would have to close.

“We keep hearing about educational disadvantage but schools need appropriate funding and then we need more on top to actually do to the focus work needed.”

Mr Allen said the provision of more teachers and creation of smaller classes were key to addressing issues within the education sector, but claimed the Northern Ireland Executive was “not delivering on what they keep saying they are going to deliver”.

“Our budget is just enough to keep us going. To say that within our budget we should do all this stuff to support efforts to improve under achievement is totally unrealistic,” he added.

Speaking at an event in Derry earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he regrets more has not been done to tackle educational disadvantage in Northern Ireland. He described the creation of a fairer education system as Northern Ireland’s “greatest challenge”.

The post-primary system is still dominated by academic selection at the age of 11. Those who achieve the required level on the transfer test have the opportunity to go to a grammar school, while those who do not or choose not to sit the test, are educated within a non-selective secondary school such as Lisneal College.

Mr Allen described the education system as “blatantly unfair”.

“Non-selective schools are working within a system which is designed to work against schools like us,” he said.

“The system in Northern Ireland is all based around literacy and numeracy. Every success we have is still benchmarked against English and Maths, so if 60pc of our young people get English and Maths GCSE with three other subjects then we are dancing in the corridors.

“A grammar school can maybe get 99pc of their pupils through GSCE because they have already picked the children at age 11 who indicate that will not be a problem for them at all.

“So, sometimes secondary schools like ours in the non-selective sector, the success that we celebrate maybe does not get the credit that it deserves. We have got that against all the odds and the fact that 93pc to 94pc of our kids get five GCSEs is a miracle.”

However, the Derry school principal does not expect the current system to change.

“I have zero faith in how education is run in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We hear about valuing education but put your money where your mouth is. We hear about tackling underachievement but put your money where your mouth is.

“How long have we been talking about educational under-attainment? The whole thing about educational underachievement for me is about school-blaming and I think the way the narrative is framed around educational achievement, the first thing people think about is the school that those kids go to.

“It’s the secondary sector they point at because we have the majority of kids who underachieve but when you think about it, of course we have the majority because you have siphoned off all the kids that are most likely to achieve.

“So, the system is entirely broken but it suits half the population so it is never going to change.”

Mr Allen said he was proud of his own school’s achievements despite the lack of adequate support.

“Anything a school achieves above expectation is on the backs of the staff and on the backs of the families that attend the school.

“If teachers, principals and school staff just worked to rule and just did what we are paid to, overnight the levels of achievement would go through the floor. It is built on goodwill and unfortunately the way that schools are being underfunded and the teaching profession being criticised there is a risk that goodwill will go in the coming years.

“Our achievement is built upon the staff, pupils, families and community connections we have. Little or none of it comes from the Education Authority or the Department of Education.”