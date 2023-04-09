| 8.3°C Dublin

‘Avoid giving opinions on new transgender policy,’ LGFA tells captains

Team leaders get standard answers to questions likely to be asked by reporters

Briefing advises players to be prepared at all times to move the line of questioning back to football matters. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

The captains or vice-captains of eight inter-county teams playing in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) league finals have been advised by the association’s media team to avoid expressing opinions on its new transgender policy.

The LGFA will host a round of media interviews on Tuesday with the players ahead of the four finals. The Sunday Independent has obtained a copy of an LGFA briefing issued to the players that contains suggested responses to questions on controversial topics journalists might ask.

