‘Avoid giving opinions on new transgender policy,’ LGFA tells captains

The captains or vice-captains of eight inter-county teams playing in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) league finals have been advised by the association’s media team to avoid expressing opinions on its new transgender policy.

The LGFA will host a round of media interviews on Tuesday with the players ahead of the four finals. The Sunday Independent has obtained a copy of an LGFA briefing issued to the players that contains suggested responses to questions on controversial topics journalists might ask.

A question about the LGFA’s new transgender policy, which was introduced in February, is listed at the top of the likely topics to be raised.

The LGFA has refused to give any details of what consultation or medical advice it relied on before introducing the policy, which has been criticised by some players and referees as “dangerous” for allowing transgender women to play once they meet criteria set down by a new transgender applications committee.

​Trans support groups such as BelongTo have also criticised the LGFA for its new policy because it requires transgender women who were already playing to prove their testosterone levels are below a threshold of 10 nanomoles per litre.

The LGFA briefing gives the captains two options for answering a question on the transgender policy.

Option one is to say: “I’m aware of the new policy but I do not know enough about it to make any comment.” Option two is: “I am aware of the new policy but it’s complex. I would need more time to consider it

before offering an opinion.” Among the players scheduled to be at the press briefing is Kildare captain Grace Clifford, whose county take on Clare in the Division 3 decider next Sunday.

After the LGFA’s new transgender policy was published a few weeks ago, Kildare goalkeeper Mary Hulgraine tweeted: “Really? I’m all for equality and inclusion. But in a high intensity sport where there 100pc is physical contact... this is just dangerous. Genetically this is wrong. It goes against why female sports was created in the first place.”

The LGFA player briefing also advises captains on how to answer a question about the recent strike action by the Cavan team. They refused to play their final league game against Tyrone over the alleged failure by their county board to meet agreed minimum standards of compensation.

The briefing says captains should respond to a question on the strike by saying: “We’re focusing entirely on our game and our performances. We hope that they get the support that they need, but I don’t know the specifics of their situation, so I won’t be getting into it.”

The briefing warns that the “media may try to focus on the questions outlined above, so please be prepared and also be prepared at all times to move the line of questioning back to football matters”.

In response to queries, Jackie Cahill, the LGFA’s commercial and communications manager, said briefing payers in advance of press events “is standard and good practice and in no way unusual”. ​

“We would obviously much prefer they are prepared rather than finding themselves in an uncomfortable position when faced with a question from an interviewer that they don’t feel equipped to answer,” he said.

“We have a duty of care to players in that regard, and it’s a responsibility we won’t shy away from on their behalf. Any text of suggested answers provided is just that — suggested — and in no way issued as a directive.”