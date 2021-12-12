Author’s father gave her push in his final days to finish crime thriller

A Dublin school teacher who wrote a psychological crime thriller while caring for her dying father is having her work published by Penguin.

After several rejection letters, Gill Perdue says it was her father who encouraged her to pursue her dream.

She recalls how she had set the work aside throughout her 40s to care first for her dying mother and grandmother, and then her ailing father.

“My dad was very ill and it took quite a long time (for him to die). We were waiting for the call for a long time,” she says.

The mother of two would sit by his side and he would tell her to leave and continue writing: “He would say ‘go on with your story’, and I would say, ‘no, no Dad, it’s fine’.”

In the end, she took his advice and “the final rewrite started on the last day he was alive”.

When he had passed, she vowed the time spent away from him would not be in vain.

“I said ‘right, you know what? I’m finishing this because if I don’t it means every time my dad sent me off and told me to go and do it, and every time I had put that story ahead of a person in my life, their sacrifice would have been worthless’. So, I had to finish it.”

The book, The Interview, is about an Irish detective whose job it is to get vulnerable people to open up. It is due for release next March by Sandycove, the Dublin-based imprint of Penguin Random House.

It tells the story of Laura Shaw, a victim interviewer, and her encounter with Jenny, a 14-year-old assault victim who is found with the blood of her missing stepfather on her clothes.

Gill, who has written several children’s books, says the novel was originally intended for a much younger audience but transformed into a tale of a child using fairy tales to escape “a very, bleak and abusive home”.

She carried out extensive research for the book, seeking the help of three gardaí, including Ireland’s leading victim interviewer. The pair met several times to ensure the story was as close to reality as possible and Gill says rather than “blood and guts” the book is solely based on “psychological fear”.

On the growing appetite for crime stories across streaming platforms, podcasts and bookshelves, Gill says readers are longing for escape.

“You could say in one way it is entertainment in the truest sense of the word, in that you are interested and it’s a puzzle. It engages the brain and it also allows you to face some of your deepest fears in a safe way.”

She is aware of the long history of published novels receiving multiple rejections before release and describes how her own journey was also challenging.

“I learned a lot through an agency called Curtis Brown in the UK, who taught me you have to approach it in a much more robust way — don’t send it to five people, send it to 50.”

On taking rejection, she adds: “I have a spreadsheet (for publisher’s feedback) that details the ‘date submitted’, the ‘date of their response’ and their reason for their feedback, so I try to be mature about it.”

‘The Interview’ by Gill Perdue is published by Penguin on March 31