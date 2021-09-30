Attorney General blames Covid for prolonging involvement in private work after appointment

THE Attorney General has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for prolonging his involvement in private professional work on top of his role as the State’s top legal advisor.

Barrister Paul Gallagher SC was given permission by the Government to continue working on a number of cases he was already instructed in at the time he was appointed AG in June last year.

These included acting in a private capacity for former directors of Independent News & Media (INM) in their dealings with High Court inspectors investigating the company’s affairs.

The revelations caused considerable controversy, with Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall claiming in the Dáil there was a “stunning, multi-layered and obvious” conflict of interest in the State’s senior legal officer being involved in a private capacity in a case while the State was on the “other side”.

The inspectors were appointed in 2018 following an application from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement. INM is now known as Mediahuis Ireland after its takeover by the Belgian-headquartered media company in 2019.

But in a statement tonight, the Office of the Attorney General said Mr Gallagher was no longer doing any private work.

“The Attorney General has no continuing private professional obligations,” it said.

The statement said: “Prior to his appointment in June 2020, the Attorney General disclosed he had a few existing litigation commitments to complete and he informed the government leaders prior to his appointment.

“In the normal course of events, these professional obligations would have been discharged in a short period of time following his appointment. Due to the Covid pandemic there were delays in the hearings of cases, so it was not possible to discharge these professional obligations as early as anticipated.”

Earlier, Opposition TDs sought answers on the issue, with Ms Shortall questioning how Mr Gallagher “is the Attorney General by day and a mere ordinary barrister by night”.

“Mr Gallagher simply cannot simply take off his Attorney General hat to leave it at the door and enter the room as a different persona,” she said.

Ms Shortall describing the situation as “grossly inappropriate” and demanded to know who in cabinet authorised it.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Martin Kenny said the matter “screams of a conflict of interest”.

In its statement, the Office of the Attorney General defended Mr Gallagher’s involvement in the INM matter and seemed to suggest it was not a situation where he was representing individuals where the State was on the other side.

“Section 949(3) of the Companies Act 2014 provides that the Director of Corporate Enforcement shall be independent in the performance of his statutory functions,” it said.

“Furthermore, the inspectors appointed on the application of the ODCE are entirely independent and report to the High Court, not to the ODCE.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Gallagher was “a person of the highest integrity and ability” and that he had full confidence the Attorney General made sure there was no conflict of interest.

Mr Varadkar said he was unclear on precisely who authorised the Attorney General’s continuance of private work to completion.

“I don’t know if there was a formal cabinet decision on the matter recorded or if there was legal advice,” he said.

“But what I can say is that the party leaders and the Cabinet were informed the Attorney General would be finishing out some cases he’d taken on before his appointment.”