The brutal attack on a Quinn Industrial Holdings executive in the border region has been condemned during Dáil exchanges.

Attack on Quinn Kevin Lunney raises concerns about plans to restructure garda divisions, Oireachtas committee told

Cavan-Monaghan TD Niamh Smith condemned the brutal attack on senior executive Kevin Lumney, who was found badly injured in Co Cavan.

Kevin Lunney

Ms Smith, a Fianna Fáil deputy, said the incident had caused widespread concern in Cavan and adjoining areas on both sides of the border.

She added that there were worries that plans by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to restructure garda divisions and administration would diminish security in the region at a vital time.

Replying for the Government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the changes were aimed at reducing management and administrative duplication and delivering 2,000 more gardaí on the ground for police work.

Mr Varadkar said the operation of policing was entirely a matter for the Garda Commissioner.

But he said that he and the Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan, had met with Commissioner Harris and heard of his plans for management rationalisation.

The Taoiseach endorsed the Commissioner’s plans for change.

Leo Varadkar. Picture: Damien Eagers

“I hope everybody in this House will support him,” Mr Varadkar said.

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) acquired the Construction Industry Supply (CIS) and Packaging businesses of the former Quinn Group from Aventas in December 2014. This followed the collapse in controversial circumstances of the business empire led by local entrepreneur Seán Quinn some years earlier.

