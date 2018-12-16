An ATM was stolen from the wall of a bank in Co Monaghan using a digger in the early hours of the morning.

ATM stolen from wall of bank by digger in the early hours

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred at a Bank of Ireland in Main Street, Ballybay at around 3am.

Three masked men are believed to be involved in the raid, which only lasted a couple of minutes.

The digger was towed to the scene by a tractor and trailer and a large SUV with trailer carried the removed ATM away.

The SUV, which could possibly be a Toyoto Land Cruiser, travelled in the direction of Cootehill or Carrickmacross.

An investigation in underway into how much money was being held in the ATM at the time of the theft.

An ATM can hold more than €100,000 but money had been withdrawn after it had last been filled.

The tractor was set on fire at the scene, which is now sealed off and traffic diversions are in place in the area.

Online Editors