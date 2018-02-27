At least three die in house fire in Northern Ireland village
AT LEAST three people have died in a house fire in Co Fermanagh.
Police were called to an address in the Molly Road area of Derrylin at around 7.20am this morning.
Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Sadly we can confirm that three people have lost their lives in this fire.
Emergency services remain at the scene and are carrying out an extensive examination of the property to establish the cause of the blaze and determine if any other persons have been involved.
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said two appliances from Lisnaskea and one from Enniskillen attended the scene. The fire is now extinguished and firefighters remain at the scene.
Arlene Foster, Democratic Unionist leader and MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone, said: "Horrific news coming from Derrylin, County Fermanagh, this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and local community."
Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein MP for the area, also offered her condolences.
"Devastating news for the family concerned and the Derrylin community. This is absolutely tragic, God help them all," she said.
Online Editors