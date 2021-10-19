At least three children in intensive care with Covid this month as concern over capacity mounts

Up to 26 children have been recently hospitalised with Covid-19 and a number admitted to intensive care, it emerged yesterday.

New figures show the young patients under 18, including nine under four, were hospitalised with the virus in the two weeks from October 1 to October 14.

At least three of these children had to be placed in intensive care after becoming seriously ill with the virus, the report of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) revealed.

It comes as 5,258 under-18s tested positive during that time, accounting for 25.5pc of all cases.

Read More

The HSE is coming under fire for ending, from September 27, the testing and tracing of children in primary school who were close contacts of a confirmed case.

There are fears that primary school children who have the virus and no symptoms may be passing on the virus to older people.

There were 458 patients with the virus in hospital yesterday, a rise of 25 in a day.

Of these, 73 were seriously ill in intensive care, a fall of one in the previous 24 hours.

But just 12 intensive care beds were available yesterday afternoon.

There is growing concern at the ability of hospitals to deliver non-Covid services amid reports that more waiting list patients are having their procedures cancelled due to the pressure on space.

A shortage of intensive care nurses is emerging as an issue, and if hospitals need to go into surge capacity staff will again have to be redeployed from other parts of the hospital.

Hospitals are heading into winter with a shortage of beds as a record 910,000 patients languish on some form of ­public hospital waiting list.

More than one million people are predicted to be waiting for treatment by the end of the year.

There are 98,190 children on waiting lists with four in 10 facing delays of at least a year to be assessed by a consultant.

The number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment with a consultant has increased by over 41,000 in the past year alone and by almost 175,000, or 37pc, since May 2017, when Sláintecare reforms were launched.

Prof Alan Irvine, president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), said that the “ongoing talks between the Department of Health, the HSE and hospital consultant representatives concerning employment contracts must deliver on the ‘unambiguous commitment’ made by the Minister for Health to resolve the pay inequity issue for all consultants contracted since 2012”.

He added: “This issue is critical to filling the one in five permanent consultant posts that are currently vacant or filled on a temporary basis and reducing these unacceptable patient waiting times. If Government fails to develop a meaningful plan to fill the more than 720 permanent consultant posts that remain vacant, its plan on reducing waiting lists will fail.”

He said the latest waiting figures show a record 909,915 people are on some form of queue to be treated or assessed. This is an increase of 71,240 people since the start of the year.

Based on the Department of Health’s own prediction of a further 111,000 people due to be added to the outpatient, inpatient and day case and gastrointestinal endoscopy lists alone by year’s end, there will be well over 1m people waiting by the end of 2021.

He said consultants welcomed the additional €250m provided in Budget 2022 to try to reduce waiting lists but this is nowhere near enough for the massive task of clearing the continuing backlog of deferred hospital care due to the pandemic and bringing waiting lists under control.

“The ability for such investment to have a meaningful impact will also be reduced if the consultant recruitment and retention crisis is not addressed in contract negotiations, as over one in five approved consultant posts are currently not filled as needed,” Prof Irvine said.

“The number of patients waiting longer than a year for inpatient and day-case hospital treatment has grown dramatically since October 2012 when pay inequity was imposed on consultants. It increased from just 131 at the end of September 2012 to 19,431 in September 2021 – a 148-fold increase in such ‘long waiters’ over the past nine years.”

The figures show 86,131 children on hospital outpatient waiting lists, with nearly half waiting more than a year.