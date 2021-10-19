| 13.5°C Dublin

At least three children in intensive care with Covid this month as concern over capacity mounts

More than 5,000 under-18s tested positive for Covid between October 1 and 14

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Up to 26 children have been recently hospitalised with Covid-19 and a number admitted to intensive care, it emerged yesterday.

New figures show the young patients under 18, including nine under four, were hospitalised with the virus in the two weeks from October 1 to October 14.

At least three of these children had to be placed in intensive care after becoming seriously ill with the virus, the report of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) revealed.

