At least one person has died, two children airlifted to hospital and several others injured in collision

It's understood that up to five people were injured in the accident in Offaly on the N80 road between Tullamore and Mountmellick at around 5pm this evening.

Traffic Alert: Collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road. Gardaí and Emergency Services at the scene. Road closed - diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/GjHLdJTGdz — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 27, 2019

Two children injured in the crash have been airlifted to hospital in Dublin for specialist care. One has been brought to Temple Street Children’s Hospital and the other to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Gardai say it is believed that a car and an articulated lorry collided.

A fleet of ambulances have taken the injured people to multiple hospitals in Dublin and Tullamore.

AA Roadwatch say the N80 has been closed on the Laois side of Tullamore and that diversions are in place.

They say the crash occurred between Scrubb Cross and Killeigh.

"Gardaí at Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road at approximately 5pm today 27th May 2019," a spokesperson said.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors