AstraZeneca vaccine gets the green light for rollout to resume

The green light has been given this evening to recommence the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) issued an update in relation to the vaccine.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “I have recommended the recommencement of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca programme.”

"The HSE will now work to recommence the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” he added.

He said that: “To date, no reports of serious clotting events associated with low platelets have been received by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland. Over 117,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca have been administered in Ireland.”

Yesterday, the European Medicines Agency found the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is “safe” for use following an investigation into cases of blood clots among people who received the jab.

It paved the way for the resumption of its rollout here, after the finding was assessed by vaccination experts and the Department of Health.

It was announced last Sunday morning that the rollout of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 was being put on temporary hold here.

Professor Karina Butler chair of the Natational Immunisation Advisory Committee said:: “The safety of vaccines is paramount. The public should be reassured by the swift and thorough investigations into a very small number of serious but very rare adverse events. Because Covid-19 can be so serious and is so widespread, the EMA found that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks of these very rare events.

“Problems with clotting are commonly seen in those with severe Covid-19 disease. They can also occur by chance in the general population. The EMA found no evidence that the vaccine caused these reported events and are continuing investigation into a possible association.

“These events have predominantly occurred in women under 55 years of age. However, as this may reflect targeted vaccination of healthcare workers to date, NIAC recommends that appropriate guidance be made available to all vaccine recipients and healthcare providers.

“The public should be reassured by the fact that over 20 million doses of this vaccine have been given in the EEA and the UK providing protection to those who have received it. We are seeing that the rate of infections and hospitalisations are beginning to reduce amongst those who are vaccinated. The best vaccine that anyone can received is the one that they can get soonest,” Prof Butler said.

NIAC includes representatives from Department of Health, HSE, the National Immunisation Office, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA),the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL UCD), representatives from the Faculties and Institutes of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, RCSI, the Infectious Diseases Society, the Nursing and Midwifery Board and two representatives of the public.

This experts meet to consider new evidence about vaccines and provide advice to the Chief Medical Officer and the Department of Health. The Department and the Minister for Health make policy decisions on vaccines which are implemented by the HSE.

