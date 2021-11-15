Associate of murdered Sean Little among three men arrested over suspected revenge killing of Iranian asylum seeker

Hamid Sanambar (41) was blamed for involvement in the murder of Little in May 2019. Photo: Damien Eagers

Three men including a very close associate of murdered Sean Little have been arrested over the suspected revenge killing of an Iranian asylum seeker.

Hamid Sanambar (41) was a criminal and gun-for-hire who was blamed for involvement in the murder of Little in May 2019.

The 22-year-old’s body was found next to a burnt out car after being lured to a laneway in Walshestown near Balbriggan, north Co Dublin.

Just one week later Sanambar was shot dead outside Little’s home on Kilbarron Avenue in Coolock as he arrived to pay his respects.

Detectives believe that associates of Little blamed the Iranian criminal, who previously applied for asylum in Ireland, for involvement in the murder.

He was shot multiple times by a hit team made up of three masked men who later fled the scene in a silver Toyota Avensis that was found burnt out nearby.

This morning investigating detectives arrested three men aged in their 20s as part of the murder probe.

The suspects are all being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at separate garda stations in north Dublin.

They can be held for a period of up to seven days before they must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP.

Independent.ie understands that at least one of the men aged in his late 20s is a close associate of Sean Little.

The man was identified as a chief suspect in the murder in the early stages of the investigation and has also been investigated over a separate foiled shooting in the past but was never charged.

The killings are linked to the ‘Coolock feud’ which saw five murders throughout 2019.

The murder of Zach Parker that January led to increased tensions between a number of criminals before his associate Sean Little was shot dead in May.

Less than 20 hours later his pal Jordan Davis was gunned down in Coolock.

Sanambar, Little and Parker all had links to a Finglas drugs mob led by a criminal known as Mr Flashy.

That November drug dealer Eoin Boylan (22) was shot dead outside his home on Clonshaugh Avenue.

The criminal, nicknamed ‘Fishy’, is also believed to have been shot dead by associates of Sean Little.

Another man suspected of involvement in the Little killing, hitman Caolan Smyth, survived an attempt on his life in September 2019.

Sean Little’s father Stephen was arrested before a suspected hit could take place and told gardaí: “Had you given me another hour I would have killed the bastard that killed him.”

He was later sentenced to six years for firearms offences.