Aslan star Billy McGuinness hits out at Irish people who have ‘a bad vibe’ against U2

Aslan star Billy McGuinness has hit out at Irish people who have "a bad vibe" against U2.

In all his years in showbiz he has never met anyone nicer or kinder than Bono and the lads.

He revealed: "When Christy Dignam was really ill with cancer a few years ago Bono just unexpectedly called to his house, showed him the words of songs on their new album to see what he thought and gave him a book of poetry from Seamus Heaney.

"He didn't have to do it, but he did.

"It was so kind and thoughtful and not a word about it to anyone. He spent hours with Christy that day and gave him a great boost.

"U2 are brilliant lads and I just don't understand why some people out there have bad vibes against them."

Read More

Billy felt U2 are great ambassadors for Ireland and have never forgotten where they came from.

He said: "There is a reason why they are one of the best bands in the world because they work so hard at it.

"Do you know when they are not touring the Edge goes into the studio to work every day.

"They are all multi millionaires and don't have to, yet the rest of them all follow his work ethic.

"They are the most hard working band I know and some Irish people need to give them credit for it.

"They are an example to all bands. Let's be honest most bands only last two to three years so U2 and Aslan are the exception to the rule."

Aslan will be 40 years together next year and Billy thinks it is probably a "blessing" they never made it big in Britain.

They had their chance in 1994 when Crazy World went to number one in Ireland but their UK record company BMG didn't believe the song was good enough to be a hit single in Britain.

He said: "I think if we had cracked Britain and I honestly don't think we would be still together like we are today. Anyway the record company never gave us the chance and refused to release it off our new album at the time, as a single.

"Aslan are a working band and a bit like the late Joe Dolan, we have had amazing success in this country and have a huge fan base.

"Hopefully we can get back on stage and do live gigs again come the Autumn when everyone is vaccinated."