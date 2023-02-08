| 10.4°C Dublin

Jozef Puska's defence team seek expert reports from UK

Alison O'Riordan

A 31-year-old man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore has had his legal aid extended so his defence team can obtain expert reports from the UK.

Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murdering the 23-year-old primary school teacher at Cappincur, Tullamore,on the afternoon of January 12, 2022.

