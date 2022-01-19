| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ashling Murphy funeral: When the music died away, the heavy silence that had lain underneath rose to the surface once again

Pupils of Coolanarney National School in Tullamore give a guard of honour for Ashling Murphy's funeral cortege as it passes by. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
A musician breaks down during the funeral. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Expand
The hearse arrives carrying Ashling Murphy's remains Expand
Children carrying hearts form a guard of honour for Ashling Murphy's funeral cortege. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Pupils of Coolanarney National School in Tullamore give a guard of honour for Ashling Murphy's funeral cortege as it passes by. Photo: Mark Condren

Pupils of Coolanarney National School in Tullamore give a guard of honour for Ashling Murphy's funeral cortege as it passes by. Photo: Mark Condren

A musician breaks down during the funeral. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A musician breaks down during the funeral. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The hearse arrives carrying Ashling Murphy's remains

The hearse arrives carrying Ashling Murphy's remains

Children carrying hearts form a guard of honour for Ashling Murphy's funeral cortege. Photo: Mark Condren

Children carrying hearts form a guard of honour for Ashling Murphy's funeral cortege. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Pupils of Coolanarney National School in Tullamore give a guard of honour for Ashling Murphy's funeral cortege as it passes by. Photo: Mark Condren

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

Outside the church gate stood the 26 first-class pupils in their navy school uniforms, their little faces pinched with the cold. Just as they had been instructed, each bravely held aloft a single red rose and a picture of their smiling young teacher on her graduation day, bearing the caption: “Fly high in the sky, our shining light.”

Each small child had been entrusted to the loving care of Ashling Murphy, who had so carefully begun to lay the foundations of their education at Durrow National School, guiding them in their reading and in their sums, guiding their high voices in song and vigilantly watching over them during play, in case of any possible accident or mishap in the school clós.

Related topics

More On Ashling Murphy

Most Watched

Privacy