Ashling Murphy funeral: When the music died away, the heavy silence that had lain underneath rose to the surface once again

Outside the church gate stood the 26 first-class pupils in their navy school uniforms, their little faces pinched with the cold. Just as they had been instructed, each bravely held aloft a single red rose and a picture of their smiling young teacher on her graduation day, bearing the caption: “Fly high in the sky, our shining light.”

Each small child had been entrusted to the loving care of Ashling Murphy, who had so carefully begun to lay the foundations of their education at Durrow National School, guiding them in their reading and in their sums, guiding their high voices in song and vigilantly watching over them during play, in case of any possible accident or mishap in the school clós.

It was the sight of their innocent and bewildered faces as they formed a guard of honour outside St Brigid’s Church in Mountbolus, that caused Ashling’s family members and friends, passengers in the cars that followed her hearse into the yard, to crumple and weep.

It had been for three short but glorious months that the 23-year-old Offaly woman had been allowed to fulfil and live out her dream as a primary teacher, the briefest time in which she had been permitted to view the bright future that shone before her, reassuring in its rock-solid steadiness.

At her graveside, his voice torn and jagged with grief, her boyfriend of five years, Ryan Casey, spoke of the “soulmate” he had lost.

“It’s simply not possible to explain what Ashling meant to myself or her family or friends in these few brief words. All I’d like to say in this moment and time is that Ashling was in fact our shining light. She loved her mum Kathleen, her father Ray, her big sister Amy and her big brother Cathal, and all of her family and friends, so much,” he said.

“She was always there, always willing to help anybody anywhere at any time and always put herself last. She had so many hobbies and talents which all combined to make her the incredible, loving and beautiful person we all were so lucky to know and loved to spend as much time with as possible.”

Weeping, he said: “Ashling was so much more to me than a girlfriend, she was my soulmate, she is my soulmate, she will always be my soulmate. She is the greatest love of my life. I will cherish the last five years we spent together my entire life. I hope that some day, God willing, we can be reunited once more and continue the great plans we had made for each other.

“Goodbye for now but not forever, darling, as you will live on in all of our hearts and

memories.”

Amid his terrible grief, he broke down, sobbing.

Ashling’s uncle, Des Murphy, then spoke of the “vibrant” niece who was a friend to all who had “the pleasure of knowing her”.

Love was freely given in the Murphy home and Ashling had learned to “express freely that love”.

“Her parents Ray and Kathleen watched with pride their youngest grow to the beautiful and confident, vibrant young woman who lived and loved life to the full,” he said.

“She completed her education only in October at the Mary Immaculate College in Limerick. As often happens in rural communities, her tutors and mentors she had as a child became her colleagues at Durrow National School where she began teaching first class. Teaching came naturally to Ashling as she had been teaching both tin whistle and fiddle at Ballyboy Comhaltas.

“Her family home was filled with traditional music every weekend as children learned to love what Ashling loved. With her sister and best friend Amy, they happily put together many grúpa ceoil and traditional bands to compete at county, provisional and at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.”

He spoke of Ashling’s love of fashion, and how she was the baby of the family but a “role model” to her younger cousins.

“So much has been written about Ashling, but I want to say who she really was. God, she loved fashion,” he laughed.

He told how she had loved nature and animals. But she hated having to pull tyres up on to the silage pit.

“It was just not what a ­princess did,” he said.

“Her smile would light up any room as she would come bounding in with a plop into a recliner seat, have a cup of tea ready and catch up on all the ‘Sca’.

“Ashling at 23 years was, within her very large family, the baby to her older cousins but yet a role model to her younger cousins.

“She loved socialising and she never confined herself to any particular norm but was a friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“Her partner of five years, Ryan, was the love of her life together and they had a clear vision of their future. Ryan’s family was like her second home.

“She was everything you could hope for in a young woman and she will never be out of our hearts. We will cherish her memory and keep alive her legacy and achievements in her short life.”

Grief and hurt is the heavy price we pay for love, the parish priest Fr Michael Meade told the mourners in his homily.

That grief and hurt hung with an immeasurable weight on the heartbroken community that had gathered together to say farewell to a young woman they had cherished, in circumstances that seemed grotesque in their cruelty and unfairness.

A vibrant life full of promise mercilessly quenched out on the threshold; the senseless waste of an abundance of love and talent and music and beauty amid a darkness that had descended out of nowhere on a winter’s afternoon, engulfing an entire nation – and beyond – in sadness and disbelief.

“It could be anyone’s child,” said an older man quietly, shaking his head as he made his way up through the village.

All aspects of Ashling’s life were represented by the crowd – the pupils from Tullamore Sacred Heart school where she herself had attended, members from the Kilcormac Killoughey GAA where she had been a proud and fearless camogie player. Musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann who had often joined with the talented young fiddle player in a jig or a reel. Local people from Blueball, in whose community the young woman had been so deeply and so happily rooted.

Thousands of people had gathered and yet there hung an oppressive, brooding silence that spoke of their helpless grief and shock in a way no words ever could. The only sound was that of the wind whistling in the flagpole outside the church, the tricolour at half-mast as the dignitaries arrived, first Taoiseach Micheál Martin, followed by ministers Catherine Murphy, Helen McEntee and Norma Foley, and junior ministers Pippa Hackett and Seán Fleming, before the arrival of President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

A large screen had been set up to show the funeral mass at Killoughey Community Centre beside the church, with a flurry of activity beforehand to lay out refreshments for the mourners afterwards. Around 100 stories had been pinned on the walls, each a personal memory of Ashling.

With many young musicians heeding the request from the family to bring their instruments, the lively bars of traditional music that had been one of Ashling’s great joys in life danced through the air, lending a sense of unreality to the moment. But when the music died away, the heavy silence that had lain underneath all along rose immediately to the surface once again.

Arriving at the church with Ashling’s remains, the heads of her parents Raymond and Kathleen, her sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan were bowed in excruciating suffering.

“You have been robbed of your most precious gift, a gift that gave only joy and love, fun and laughter to many beyond your family,” Fr Meade told them during the funeral.

Outside, afterwards, the president embraced the family warmly, with whispered words of consolation as the musicians struck up once again, playing the slow air Inisheer that Ashling had so often herself played. Its melody was steady and true and full of beauty – just as she herself had been.