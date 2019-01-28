A rural football club has said that "words cannot express the sense of loss and devastation" they are feeling following the deaths of four young men in a car crash on Sunday night.

'As a club we will rally around their families and friends' - Donegal football team's poignant tribute to crash victims

Cloughaneely GAA Club has called for those who knew the four Donegal men - John Harley (24) from Falcarragh; Daniel Scott (aged in his twenties) from Gortahork; Shaun Harkin (22) from Falcarragh and Micheal Roarty (24) from Gweedore - to stay strong for each other following the collision near Magheraroarty, Gortahork.

The incident occurred on a mountain bog road near a bridge, not too far from the coast road, between Gortahork and Gweedore.

The four were travelling in a Toyota Corolla vehicle.

CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola shared a touching tribute to the men on their Facebook page this evening.

They said: "We are deeply saddened to have to pay our deepest sympathies to the families of these four fine young men.

"As the tragic news unfolded and we learned of the loss of life it was with a great sadness that we came together this morning as a club to support fellow players, club members and friends; to grieve together and to share our own stories and memories of our much loved friends.

"As a club we will rally around the families and friends of the deceased at this difficult time. Words cannot express the sense of loss and devastation being felt by all at CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola; but we must be strong for one another and for the families of the boys who have so tragically passed on."

(L-R) Micheal Roarty, Shaun Harkin, John Harley and Daniel Scott lost their lives in the crash

They shared a photo of their former captain John Harley, who they called a "an integral part of every team."

"A natural born leader and massively respected and loved by all both on and off the pitch. He captained Cloughaneely seniors in 2016-2017 and also captained various teams at underage level.

"He was an integral part of every team he was part of. He was awarded player of the year in 2017.

"He was due to qualify as an electrician later this year; a job which he was greatly dedicated to.

"His charming presence and sense of humour around the clubhouse and pitch will be sadly missed by us all," the club's spokesperson said.

They continued to say that Daniel Scott was "a valued member of the club playing at all underage levels right up to senior.

"He was a most valued member of every team he played for and will be sorely missed.

"Daniel was dedicated to his work in the construction industry; a job which carried him to many places around the globe, with Denmark being his most recent placement."

They said that Shaun Harkin was a well-known and valued member of the Cloughaneely community who would often be seen driving his friends to training.

Mr Harkin was training to be an electrician, which the club said he was greatly committed to.

They said that Míchael Roarty represented Donegal at minor level and is an All-Ireland vocational schools winner.

"He was a friend and comrade to many of our club players. He was a proud member of Clg Gaoth Dobhair and we as a club wish to extend our sympathies to them and to the entire Roarty family at this difficult time," the statement concluded.

As the gravity of the depth of the tragedy spread around the western Donegal communities of Gweedore, Gortahork and Falcarragh, Supt David Kelly of Milford garda station issued an appeal for information on sightings of the car the men were traveling in yesterday.

“Garda last night, at approximately 8.40pm received a report of a single vehicle collision at Gleannhualach. When they attended the scene they found one vehicle, a 01DL registered silver Toyota Corolla hatchback off the road and there were four casualties. Also in attendance were the HSE ambulance service and our colleagues from Donegal County Council fire and rescue service.

"It was dark, it was a tragic scene, family members arrived. I'd like to sincerely on behalf of the Gardai and my other colleagues to offer our condolences to the families, their friends and the community following this tragic incident.

"I would like to make an appeal now to the public and the local community. If anyone saw that silver Toyota Corolla with a 01DL registration travelling in the direction of Magheroarty to Gweedore yesterday evening prior to 8.40pm, or indeed earlier in the day to please contact the Gardai at Milford garda station on 074 9153060 or the garda confidential line 1800 666111."

