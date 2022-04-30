Arsenal legend Ian Wright donates kit to Dublin club for Ukrainian children

Arsenal football legend Ian Wright has kindly provided football boots, socks and gloves for Ukrainian children who recently joined Dynamo Dublin FC after fleeing the war with Russia.

Mr Wright, who won the Premiership and two FA Cups with Arsenal, decided to act after spotting an appeal by the Dublin club on social media.

“Ian Wright saw our cry for help on Facebook and gave us a real helping hand,” said Volodymyr Khrystych, a coach with Dynamo who moved to Ireland 20 years ago.

“We had 30 kids of all ages turn up for training but we had no boots or kit for them so we are so grateful to the famous Arsenal striker for his generosity.”

All of the kit provided by Mr Wright, who now works as a pundit for both BBC Sport and ITV Sport, was handed to the club by the Ukrainian Crisis Centre in Ireland.

Mr Khrystych, who is also the head coach of UCD’s Olympic Handball team, has family caught up in the war back home in Chernihiv, in the north of the country, and the capital Kyiv.

“My daughter left Kyiv after three rockets hit an apartment building nearby,” he said.

“My wife had to go back to help her poor parents who have contracted Covid and who needed her help urgently.”

Dynamo was set up in 2002 by a group of diverse Russian-speaking nationalities from the former Soviet Union counties.

The club, which was initially called Soviet Union FC, was drawn from all the former Soviet states in a bid to promote multi-culturalism and social-inclusion.

The Russian Embassy at one stage even provided financial support during the club’s formative years.

During the club's first season, the team played in Division 3a of Leinster Football League for 2002-2003 season.

At the end of the 2008/2009 season, the club’s members decided to change team’s name to Dynamo Dublin FC.

The decision to organise football training for children was taken by Mr Khrystych and the other coaches after they heard about thousands of children being relocated to Ireland from a war zone.

“We have boys and girls as young as six and all the way up to 16 years of age,” he explained.

“Membership is free for children and we train them on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Phoenix Park. It gets them out of the hotels that many of them are staying in and gives them a little bit of normality, exercise, and chance to interact with other children.”

The coaches at Dynamo Dublin hope to use their contacts to find coaches in other Irish cities to provide an outlet for Ukrainian children scattered around the country.

“Irish people have been fantastic too making donations and buying shirts and kit for the kids, but we will soon have more recruits so hopefully they will keep helping,” eh said.

On March 25, Dynamo’s senior side, representing fans of Ukraine’s national team, played an Irish side in a fundraiser at Home Farm stadium in Drumcondra. All proceeds from the match were given to an Irish Red Cross appeal to support Ukraine.