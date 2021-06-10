Arrival of new Alzheimer’s drug has been met with a mixture of hope and controversy

It’s the first drug that aims to treat Alzheimer’s disease to be approved in nearly 20 years.

Aducanumab was given the green light by the FDA in the US this week, but it has yet to be approved in Europe and is being assessed by the European Medicines Agency.

The clearance of the treatment has met with hope and controversy.

It is hoped it will provide some light to people who are in the early stages of the progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, cognitive skills and the ability to perform simple tasks.

But there is mixed evidence surrounding its efficacy.

Some 65,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in this country, so what will it mean for treatment of the condition here?

Holding back disease

The aim of the treatment, which is made by Biogen, is to remove the amyloid-b protein present in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Brian Lawlor, Conolly Norman Professor of Old Age Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin, said: “It is a disease-modifying treatment given in the early stages. It is different to symptomatic treatments.”

It targets disease rather than symptoms.

Aducanumab is delivered by infusion and there is close monitoring, including the use of MRI scans, for potential side effects.

Controversial background

Biogen submitted evidence to the FDA saying that a high dose may slow cognitive decline by around 22pc. However, some scientists are still questioning the evidence around the drug.

Two phase-three trials comparing it to a dummy drug were stopped in March 2019 after an independent examination said it was not working. However, it was later reassessed by Biogen which said it slowed decline in the people given a high dose in one of the trials.

Prof Lawlor said it was conditionally approved by the FDA which is also insisting on more data. Biogen will need to complete a trial to confirm that removing the amyloid plaques offers cognitive benefits. He said he would like to see more data around the treatment.

Views of patient organisations

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland said aducanumab was no wonder drug but it was cautiously optimistic.

Chief executive Pat McLoughlin said the benefits were likely to be modest and it could be 2022 before it is approved here.

It is important to start preparing, particularly in relation to providing timely scans, as currently there can be a six-month delay in getting an MRI.

Future treatments

Scientists say that FDA approval does not in itself confirm the theoretical amyloid hypothesis behind the drug which has been at the forefront of Alzheimer drug development for three decades.

However, it allows for it to be applied in the real world on thousands of people which will provide strong insights and also inform future treatments.

It is also seen as giving a boost to investment in the development of more of these kind of drugs .

Easing symptoms

A number of medicines may be prescribed for Alzheimer’s disease to help temporarily improve some symptoms.

They include acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors. These medicines increase levels of acetylcholine, a substance in the brain that helps nerve cells communicate with each other.

There is no difference in how well each of the three different AChE inhibitors work. Some people have a better response to certain types or have fewer side effects, which can include nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

Another type of medicine works by blocking the effects of an excessive amount of a chemical in the brain called glutamate. It can be used for moderate or severe Alzheimer’s disease.