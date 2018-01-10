Army bomb squad remove viable device from pub in Drogheda
THE army bomb squad removed a viable device from a pub in Drogheda overnight.
Gardai confirmed they were called to the scene in Drogheda late last night.
The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) were subsequently called to the scene, which was in a residential area.
At 11.40pm a number of homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
After an assessment the EOD made the device safe at the scene and removed it for further examination, where it was found to be viable.
More to follow...
Online Editors