Army bomb squad carry out controlled explosion on hazardous chemicals from hospital

Luas services on the Red Line had to be suspended for a time this morning while the army bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on some hazardous chemicals that were found in St James's Hospital.

The early morning incident happened at around 7am when the chemicals, which had become unstable, were moved from the hospital to a nearby open green area adjacent to the hospital.

A statement from An Garda Siochana said it had been liaising with the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit and staff at the Hospital in relation to the removal of a quantity of unstable hazardous chemical material.

"This morning the Army EOD carried out a controlled explosion, destroying the substance, at a green open area adjacent to the hospital," it said.

"An Garda Síochána put a security cordon in place and the operation of the Luas Red line was temporarily suspended, to facilitate this operation, which was successfully completed," it added.

The cordon was close to the Rialto and Fatima stops on the Luas line.

Luas services quickly resumed after the chemicals were made safe.

Online Editors