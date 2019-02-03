Gardai have sealed off a road in north Dublin after a 'suspect device' was reported earlier this evening.

Army bomb squad called after 'suspect device' reported in north Dublin

Gardai were called to Springdale Road in Edenmore at approximately 5pm this evening when Raheny locals reported hearing a "loud bang".

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the Army EOD are en route.

Both ends of Edenmore Road remain closed while gardai attend the scene.

Online Editors