News Irish News

Sunday 3 February 2019

Army bomb squad called after 'suspect device' reported in north Dublin

3/2/19 Gardai and the army bomb disposal unit deal with a suspect device on the Springdale road area of Raheny in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
3/2/19 Gardai and the army bomb disposal unit deal with a suspect device on the Springdale road area of Raheny in Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai have sealed off a road in north Dublin after a 'suspect device' was reported earlier this evening.

Gardai were called to Springdale Road in Edenmore at approximately 5pm this evening when Raheny locals reported hearing a "loud bang".

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the Army EOD are en route.

Both ends of Edenmore Road remain closed while gardai attend the scene.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News