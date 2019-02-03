-
Army bomb squad called after 'suspect device' reported in north Dublin
Independent.ie
Gardai have sealed off a road in north Dublin after a 'suspect device' was reported earlier this evening.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/army-bomb-squad-called-after-suspect-device-reported-in-north-dublin-37778552.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37778568.ece/e888c/AUTOCROP/h342/gdale%20Road%20002%20copy.jpg
- Email
Gardai have sealed off a road in north Dublin after a 'suspect device' was reported earlier this evening.
Gardai were called to Springdale Road in Edenmore at approximately 5pm this evening when Raheny locals reported hearing a "loud bang".
A garda spokesperson confirmed that the Army EOD are en route.
Both ends of Edenmore Road remain closed while gardai attend the scene.
Online Editors