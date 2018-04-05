Army Bomb Disposal team remove historic artillery shell from Dublin building site
An Army Bomb Disposal team has made safe and removed an historic artillery shell from a Dublin building site.
The incident took place on a construction site on Echlin Street, just off Thomas, street, in Dublin city centre at 11.10am.
On arrival the Army Bomb Disposal team evacuated the scene for public safety and a cordon was put in place in the area.
The scene was declare safe at midday.
The device has been removed to a secure military installation for further examination.
Online Editors