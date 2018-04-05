News Irish News

Thursday 5 April 2018

Army Bomb Disposal team remove historic artillery shell from Dublin building site

The Amry Bomb Disposal Unit attended the scene. Stock photo
Sean Nolan

An Army Bomb Disposal team has made safe and removed an historic artillery shell from a Dublin building site.

The incident took place on a construction site on Echlin Street, just off Thomas, street, in Dublin city centre at 11.10am.

On arrival the Army Bomb Disposal team evacuated the scene for public safety and a cordon was put in place in the area.

The scene was declare safe at midday.

The device has been removed to a secure military installation for further examination.

Online Editors

