Army Bomb Disposal Team carry out two controlled explosions
One was a Civil War era granade
The Army Bomb Disposal Team carried out two controlled detonations in Wexford and Cork yesterday.
The first incident began at 3.10pm, when they arrived at the scene of old blasting powder in Campile, New Ross and cordoned off the area.
The scene was declared safe following the controlled detonation at 4.50pm.
Separately, a grenade from the Civil War era was found in Mallow, Co.Cork and the bomb disposal team arrived on the scene at 9.20pm.
A number of houses were evacuated for the duration of the operation.
The scene was declared safe at 10.39pm.
Should members of the public encounter such munitions they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.
Online Editors