Army Bomb Disposal Team carry out two controlled explosions

The first incident began at 3.10pm, when they arrived at the scene of old blasting powder in Campile, New Ross and cordoned off the area.

Separately, a grenade from the Civil War era was found in Mallow, Co.Cork and the bomb disposal team arrived on the scene at 9.20pm.

The scene was declared safe following the controlled detonation at 4.50pm.

A number of houses were evacuated for the duration of the operation.

The scene was declared safe at 10.39pm.