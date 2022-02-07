Army barracks Covid-19 drinking party now being independently investigated by Simon Coveney

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has ordered an independent investigation into an Army barracks alcohol-fuelled Covid-19 party, which resulted in several senior officers being reprimanded.

An alleged sexual assault of an on-duty female soldier by an off-duty male officer, who attended the gathering, later that night is being investigated by Military Police. A court martial is expected in the coming months.

Mr Coveney has now ordered an independent review into the official investigation into the party, which took place 18 months ago.

The minister has just completed a report into another gathering in the Department of Foreign Affairs. The champagne reception in Iveagh House followed Ireland’s election to the UN Security Council.

An officer is expected to face a court martial for the sexual assault which is alleged to have happened on the night of Friday, June 25, 2020 at McKee Barracks. The sexual assault allegations emerged some time later and prompted two investigations – one into the assault and another into the party.

The outdoor party was held for members of the Defence Forces group that assisted with the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former chief of staff of the Defence Forces, Mark Mellett, reprimanded a number of senior officers for the party, which breached Army rules on serving alcohol. At the time, there were Covid-19 restrictions in place, limiting outdoor gatherings to 15 people. But the Defence Forces says Covid-19 rules were not broken.

Mr Coveney became Minister for Defence the following day, but it is not clear when he was informed about the two investigations. The minister only received a formal report from the new Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, on the outcome of the investigation into the party 10 days ago.

Mr Coveney has now appointed a Senior Counsel to look at the military investigation and the punishments handed out.

“There is a military judicial process underway on some of the matters you raise and it would not be appropriate for the minister to comment on these matters until this concludes. Military Police investigations into other matters are now completed, the minister sought updates on the progression of those investigations on a number of occasions,” the minister’s spokesman said.

"The minister received a report from the Chief of Staff on Friday, 28th January 2022. The Chief of Staff advised that the appropriate sanctions had been applied following the investigations. Given the length of time between the alleged incidents and the conclusion of the military investigations, Minister Coveney and the Chief of Staff have agreed on an external review of the matter. Minister Coveney has appointed a Senior Counsel to undertake this review,” he added.

The Defence Forces carried out an investigation into the party and found it didn’t break Covid-19 rules, but did break its own alcohol policy.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said: “The Defence Forces Military Police conducted a formal investigation into an outdoor late lunch, which took place in McKee Barracks in June 2020. This investigation was subsequently reviewed by an officer of General rank. Following this review, three senior officers were summoned to the Office of the Chief of Staff who formally apprised them of his view that the provision of alcohol at the lunch was ill-advised and inappropriate.

"The provision of alcohol at the lunch contravened the permitted timings for alcohol consumption as laid down in the Defence Forces Alcohol policy. The late lunch was for staff members of the Joint Task Force.”

Last weekend, the Defence Forces confirmed an investigation into the party.

“The Defence Forces has conducted a formal investigation into an outdoor late lunch, which took place in McKee Barracks in June 2020,” a Defence Forces statement said.

"It was determined that this lunch did not contravene Defence Forces Covid-19 protocols as it was a programmed daily lunch for those working during normal working hours, which was held outdoors and in a manner compliant with Covid-19 protocols extant at that time.

"The investigation found the serving of alcohol at the lunch was inconsistent with the Defence Forces Alcohol Policy. As a result, a number of personnel have been the subject of a formal administrative appraisal, conducted and concluded by the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.”

The party and sexual assault allegations is putting further pressure on the Government to take action over the culture within the Defence Forces.

The Women of Honour group, which represents female former members of the Defence Forces who allege they were subjected to abuse, sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues, is pressing for a statutory investigation into the treatment of female members of the military.

The group met with both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mr Coveney in the past 10 days. They walked out of the meeting with Mr Coveney and emerged disappointed from the meeting with Mr Martin.

The Government has announced a judge-led independent review to look at issues related to sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces.