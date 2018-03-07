Armed raider threatens staff with gun during cash-in-transit robbery
Gardaí are investigating after a cash-in-transit box was robbed in Dunboyne, Co Meath this afternoon.
A man armed with a firearm approached a member of the cash-in-transit staff, threatened him and stole the CIT box which contained an undisclosed sum of money.
A silver Ford Focus van was found on fire on the grounds of Dunboyne Castle Hotel a short while later.
The incident happened at 2.55pm and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666111 or any garda station.
