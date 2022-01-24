Armed police at security incident beside Newry primary school

Armed police at the scene of a security operation in the Courtney Hill area of Newry.

Police have been called to the scene of a security incident in Newry on Monday afternoon.

It follows reports of suspicious activity in Courtney Hill at a site adjacent to St Clare's Abbey Primary School.

Parents of school pupils were informed there is an ongoing incident at a site next to the school.

A spokesperson for the school told parents that the “school is secure and we are being advised by the PSNI at all stages”.

Church Street Community Group in the area advised people to avoid Courtney Hill due to an “ongoing accident with police, armed support & PSNI air support. Unless you have been contacted by St Clare’s Abbey Primary School”.

SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, Justin McNulty, said: "Security incident ongoing at old Abbey site Newry. I’ve spoken to police and I’d advise people to avoid the area, to give police the space to do their job.

"I’ve spoken to St. Clare’s Abbey and all ok there, however I’d advise parents on school run to take alternative route."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police are currently investigating a report of suspicious activity in the Courtney Hill area of Newry.

"Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing. No further details are available at this time."