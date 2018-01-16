Armagh resident responds to the snow in the best way... by breaking out the skis
Northern Ireland has been hit with heavy snow today and at least one resident appeared to be making the most of it - by breaking out the skis.
A video appearing to show Armagh man Robert Dougan skiing in the Redrock area today was shared on local news site Armagh online.
The weather has closed several schools in Northern Ireland and today the Ambulance Service was called to 15 crashes in just half a day.
In one incident in Broughshane a man was left seriously hurt after he was hit by a bin lorry.
Ambulance Service spokesman John McPoland urged those taking to the roads to be aware of the conditions and pay attention to the weather warnings.
"If it's not necessary to go out, don't. And if you have to go out heed the weather warnings," he said.
An amber alert is now in place from 3pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.
Additional reporting by Belfast Telegraph reporters.
Online Editors