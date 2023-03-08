| 3.2°C Dublin

Arm na Poblachta: Who are the dissident republican group threatening police officers’ families?

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on November 21, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on November 21, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Liam Tunney

Dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta (ANP) — meaning ‘Army of the Republic’ — are a relatively new grouping, having emerged around 2017.

Their membership is thought to have splintered away from other paramilitary organisations and includes former members of the Continuity IRA and Óglaigh na hÉireann.

