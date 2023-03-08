Arm na Poblachta: Who are the dissident republican group threatening police officers’ families?

Dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta (ANP) — meaning ‘Army of the Republic’ — are a relatively new grouping, having emerged around 2017.

Their membership is thought to have splintered away from other paramilitary organisations and includes former members of the Continuity IRA and Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Its pockets of support are dotted around Northern Ireland, predominantly in parts of Derry, Tyrone, Armagh and Belfast, and operates in opposition to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The group are also believed to be connected to former Royal Marine Ciaran Maxwell, who was jailed for 18 years in 2017 after admitting a series of terror charges.

It emerged Maxwell had set up 43 weapon ‘hides’, with weapons he had stashed linked to at least four dissident republican attacks.

In a coded phone call, the group’s first claim of responsibility came after a rocket-style explosively formed projectile (EFP) was planted at the roadside in the Poleglass area of Belfast in November 2017.

After a three-day security alert, sections of the area were sealed off when police discovered the device, which was eventually removed by an army bomb disposal robot.

Arm na Poblachta were also linked by police to the February 2018 killing of Raymond Johnston (28) also in the Poleglass area.

Mr Johnston was shot in the chest at his Glenbawn Avenue home while his partner and 11-year-old child were also in the house.

CCTV footage showed two hooded men — one carrying a shotgun — entering the property before shooting Mr Johnston and running away.

In April and May 2018, police linked a significant discovery of weapons to the dissident republican group.

The munitions included two shotguns, four handguns, explosives, ammunition and a suspected mortar tube.

Police believed the arsenal discovered in the Benburb area of Co Tyrone belonged to Arm na Poblachta, with the remainder linked to the Continuity IRA.

The group claimed responsibility for a device planted along the side of the Ballyarnett Road in Derry in January 2021.

During a coded statement, Arm na Poblachta also claimed responsibility for a pipe bomb placed in Knockwellan Park in the city in November 2020.

Almost a year ago, the group then claimed responsibility after an unexploded device was left at the junction of Feeny Road and Killunaght Road in Dungiven, with police officers the target of the attack.

The group’s most high-profile attack came in November last year, when a viable device was left in a vehicle outside Waterside police station on Derry’s Richill Park.

During the incident a delivery driver was hijacked in the Currynierin area by three masked men and made to drive his car to Waterside police station, where it was abandoned.

Police had initially thought the object was an elaborate hoax made to look like a car bomb, with only subsequent checks revealing the device was viable.

The incident sparked a major security alert in Derry during which a number of homes were evacuated and a local school was closed.

The group have also claimed responsibility for last month’s security alert in the Corrody Road area of Gobnascale in Derry, during which a viable device was found just metres from playing children and houses.