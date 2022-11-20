Arlene Foster ‘saddened’ after awards guest films ‘up the Ra’ chant during selfie

A guest at the local women awards chants 'up the Ra' while standing next to Arlene Foster

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she was left “very disappointed” after a guest at business awards ceremony asked her for a selfie before proceeding to chant ‘up the Ra’ while standing beside her.

The former Northern Ireland first minister suggested the woman should join her at her father's graveside where she might understand what the IRA was doing "before she was even born".

The organisers of the Local Women Business Awards have vowed to ban the woman responsible for the video from any future events and said it was “horrified” when made aware of the footage.

Mrs Foster was a guest at the gala event celebrating the success of local businesswomen in the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night.

A short video appeared on social media in which a young woman starts the chant while posing alongside the ex-DUP leader.

“I was at the Local Women Awards dinner and this lady asked me for a selfie,” said Mrs Foster. “When ‘up the Ra’ started I moved on.”

Mrs Foster can be heard in the video saying: “Oh please don’t start that.”

She added: “I knew she is from Crossmaglen. But I’d like to bring her to Aghadrumsee graveyard where my father is buried. There she could hear what the ‘Ra’ was doing in Fermanagh before she was even born.

“It’s so sad that at an event to celebrate the success of local women that someone would try to celebrate the IRA while standing beside a victim of the IRA. It’s very disappointing.”

Event organisers, Local Women Magazine, said it was “appalled” and “horrified” at the intention to cause embarrassment to Mrs Foster, who is a columnist with the publication.

“At Local Women Magazine’s annual awards ceremony held at The Europa on Saturday night a person orchestrated a selfie on social media with the intention of causing embarrassment to Dame Arlene Foster,” the magazine said.

“Local Women wishes to make it clear that it is appalled at the conduct of the person who did this and does not condone it in any way.

“There were 540 guests at the event from all sections of the community and we are horrified at any distress this incident has caused.

“Sadly such abuses of social media are commonplace and very difficult to monitor and prevent but we will be investigating the matter and can say with certainty that the guest or guests responsible (if indeed they were guests) will no longer be welcome at any of our events.

“Local Women has no political or religious agenda and provides a valuable and essential service to all sections of the community and will continue to do so.”

The event brought together a host of top businesswomen from across Northern Ireland to honour their achievements.