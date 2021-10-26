| 9.8°C Dublin

Are you dancing? Last-minute logistical nightmare for battered sector

People queue for Copper Face Jacks nightclub last Friday. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin Expand
Culture Minister Catherine Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin Expand

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Let’s be honest: it was never going to be easy to get the reopening of the nightclubs right. In the middle of spiralling virus cases and warnings from Nphet that the lethal disease had taken a wrong turn, the Government – not for the first time during this pandemic – was suddenly faced with difficult decisions at its doorstep.

Not for the first time, it had failed to prepare a contingency plan and scrambled to come up with plan B. The Nphet advice issued days previously stated that things will get worse before they get better and that high hospital numbers and cases are set to spike in November. However, it gave a cautious green light for reopening, on the basis that “precautionary measures” are taken by sectors. This phrase was left widely up to interpretation by each sector. Does hand sanitiser at the doors count as a sufficient “precautionary measure”?

Or does it mean mask wearing throughout the venue?

