Are you dancing? Last-minute logistical nightmare for battered sector

Let’s be honest: it was never going to be easy to get the reopening of the nightclubs right. In the middle of spiralling virus cases and warnings from Nphet that the lethal disease had taken a wrong turn, the Government – not for the first time during this pandemic – was suddenly faced with difficult decisions at its doorstep.

Not for the first time, it had failed to prepare a contingency plan and scrambled to come up with plan B. The Nphet advice issued days previously stated that things will get worse before they get better and that high hospital numbers and cases are set to spike in November. However, it gave a cautious green light for reopening, on the basis that “precautionary measures” are taken by sectors. This phrase was left widely up to interpretation by each sector. Does hand sanitiser at the doors count as a sufficient “precautionary measure”?

Or does it mean mask wearing throughout the venue?

These were some of the questions up for consideration by Government officials as they went to meet representatives of the live events and pub sector last week. On Thursday, there seemed to have been a glimmer of light. Officials told representatives that nightclubs would reopen at 100pc capacity, with tickets in place for live events and clubs “if possible” and Covid certs would apply.

Then on Friday, final guidelines stated that tickets would be a requirement, not a recommendation. Vintners’ groups were left furious, stating Government officials had told them that tickets would apply to late-night bars and pubs.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Culture Minister Catherine Martin said tickets would not apply to bars that have live music but if they were to put in place dancing and operate as a nightclub, then a ticketing system would be required. In short, this meant that if there was dancing, it would mean tickets. No dancing, no tickets. It is understood tickets will be mainly aimed at nightclubs and live events, including gigs.

As officials meet with sector representatives today, publicans, musicians and promoters are yet again seeking clarity on the exact rules that will apply to late-night bars and how exactly the new tickets will work.

The new ticketing system is expected to be put in place by the end of this week across thousands of pubs, clubs and dancehalls. It will be mainly digital, and it is expected that patrons should be able to book them at short notice, subject to availability.

From the Government’s perspective, tickets will ensure numbers are easier to control and allow better access to contact tracing information, including names, phone numbers and email addresses.

While many of the established late-night hotspots won’t find it much of an issue to put in place a website that sells tickets, it’ll pose a much bigger challenge to venues beyond the M50 that have an older clientele. It’ll also mean yet another cost to be forked out to facilitate reopening.

It’s a logistical nightmare that many will struggle to put in place within days and it came out of the blue.

There were few indications that the possibility of ticketed events was something that was even on the table.

The reality is the Government found itself without a plan B. Just two weeks ago, the Taoiseach said the country was “on track” to proceed with a full reopening on October 22.

As cases began to rise and hospital numbers started creeping up, this was quickly in doubt and the prospect of extending the use of Covid passes was raised just eight days later. The Nphet advice that followed gave a dimly green light for reopening – reopen, but at your own risk.

Government’s failure to prepare any sort of a contingency plan left the pubs and live events sector in a haze of confusion, with conflicting messaging and contrasting advice.

Ultimately, it will be the sector that takes the hardest hit as it scrambles to facilitate the latest demands from officials. But how much more can it take?