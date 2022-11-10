Are Meta and Stripe job cuts just a correction – or is it a warning for everyone of the deeper recession to come?

So now we know: around 350 people from Meta in Ireland will likely lose their jobs.

While the company has not confirmed the exact number, sources close to the consultations underway with the Government and IDA have indicated that the proposal is for just under 12pc of the existing staff of 3,000 in this country.

For those being let go, it’s a much less positive jobs climate than the one they would have encountered a year ago in Dublin.

Back then, recruiters would be tripping over themselves to offer new jobs at the same salary, or higher, in another tech or consultancy firm.

Today, most big tech firms are either letting people go, or they have a hiring freeze in place.

There are exceptions. TikTok is still adding 1,000 people, as is Workday. But overall, the market is now hunkering down, rather than begging you to join.

Now that several big tech companies have announced layoffs, understandable fears are now forming as to whether we’re in the early stages of something that resembles a tech crash.

From the senior tech executives I’ve spoken to in recent days, there is a consensus – for now – that this is a cyclical correction rather than anything that threatens the tech economy more fundamentally.

“Tech companies may be in a period of contraction right now, but it will grow again,” said Dropbox’s billionaire CEO, Drew Houston, in an exclusive interview in today’s Big Tech Show podcast. “Dublin has been and will continue to be our headquarters. We’re still very invested.”

Executives at Stripe, which announced last week that it intends to lay off staff, expressed similar sentiments about the long-term health of Ireland and its operations here.

However, Mr Houston also said that companies should “plan” for things to deteriorate.

“There’s a lot of concern that the macroeconomic environment could get worse,” he said.

He also separately said that the current changes underway in how people work remotely for tech companies could kick off a fundamental decline in the commercial office property market, which would affect several large investors in Dublin.

As an impact on its economic footprint within Ireland, the staff job losses at Meta may not be the final word on a contraction effect.

While Meta says that up to 6,000 contractors – workers from engineers to cleaners employed by third-party agencies – won’t be affected by yesterday’s announcement. This doesn’t mean it will still have that number engaged on projects or other activity with the company this time next year.

Meta, which is the parent firm of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, works with several contract firms. These range from high-end project work through consultancies such as Accenture, to content moderation roles with firms such as the CPL subsidiary Covalen.

But if Meta is seeing a financial and competitive squeeze in its business – as chief executive Mark Zuckerberg says is happening at present – there may inevitably be less work for all of those third-party firms.

As to who exactly is being laid off in the Irish headquarters, the company would only say yesterday that “some teams will be affected more than others”.

Those working in “business” teams – including in sales and marketing – may expect deeper cuts than other company departments, according to a staff email sent by Mark Zuckerberg. Recruitment teams will also be in the front line.

There is relief for some who won’t be affected, such as the small number of staff at Meta’s data centre operations in Co Meath.

There is also some relief that the conditions around Irish workers being laid off are less arbitrary than those in the US.

So while Meta workers in the United States lost access to systems and email within a day of hearing their fate, the company says that Irish counterparts get to serve out a notice period with access to work as normal – other than a few exceptions who work in particularly sensitive corporate areas.

It is now going through official redundancy consultation channels with state agencies and government departments.

It should become clearer in the coming weeks whether this is all just a correction or a warning sign for a deeper recession to come.

In his letter to staff, Mark Zuckerberg said it might be a bit of both.



