Architect who lost her job ‘due to the pandemic’ should get €15,000 compensation for distress, Labour Court finds

AN architect who lost her job “due to the Covid-19 pandemic” should get €15,000 compensation for distress, the Labour Court has found.

The woman, who was employed at C+W O’Brien Architects, referred the dispute to the court.

She claimed she was unfairly dismissed without notice and told it was due to her performance.

A recommendation signed by court chairman Kevin Foley, said her employer’s solicitor claimed her termination was “overwhelmingly related to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Her employer did not attend the hearing.

The worker, who is not named, told a virtual hearing she was dismissed without notice on March 27 last year.

She said prior to this, on March 19, she had been told in a signed letter from her line manger that her job was secure for the foreseeable future.

The worker also said the previous November she underwent a performance appraisal and was awarded a pay increase of €10,000.

In its recommendation, the court said a firm of solicitors wrote on behalf of the employer and made assertions “which purported to contradict much of the worker’s account of the facts of this dispute”.

The court said the letter made no suggestion of any disciplinary element to the dismissal of the worker.

It noted that on March 19 last year, an associate director gave her a letter that said her job was “secure for the foreseeable future as she was just handed a new project yesterday to lead”.

The court said on March 27 last year she was asked to attend an unscheduled meeting where her employer told her her employment was terminated on that day.

“She was told by the employer that the reason for her termination was her performance as an architect, notwithstanding that she had received a pay increase of €10,000 no more than four months previously,” it said.

“The employer’s solicitor has, in the letter to the court referred to above, advised that the termination of the employment was overwhelmingly related to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It said the worker told the court this was not put to her at the unscheduled termination meeting as the basis for her dismissal.

The court said no procedure at all was followed and the decision to dismiss was taken without engaging with the employee.

“The court believes that the absence of any procedural fairness or natural justice in the conduct of the dismissal has caused much distress to the worker,” said the recommendation.

“For that reason, the court believes the employer should make a payment to the worker as compensation for the distress she has suffered and in an effort to bring full and final settlement to the matters in dispute.”

A spokesperson at C+W O’Brien Architects declined to comment.



