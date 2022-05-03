Archbishop shows solidarity as he visits site of former Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy and historian Catherine Corless at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site. Photo: Ray Ryan

The Archbishop of Tuam attended a gathering at the site of the former mother-and-baby home in the town today in a move described as "heartening" by campaigner Catherine Corless.

The event was held to welcome a group of runners and cyclists from Germany who had travelled across the continent in recent days to honour children who died in industrial homes.

Archbishop Francis Duffy has met with several Tuam Mother and Baby home survivors since assuming his role. It was his first visit to the burial site since his installation as Archbishop in January.

Speaking at the event, he paid tribute to those involved in the run from Germany and to Ms Corless, whose research brought the truth about the home to light.

Through painstaking work, the historian revealed that 796 children died in the Bon Secours-run home between 1925 and 1961. The children were buried in an unmarked former sewage system on the home's grounds.

Archbishop Duffy said he felt it was important to attend to show solidarity with survivors and their families.

The 18-strong contingent of runners was led by John McGurk, a Scottish man who was the victim of institutional abuse. He said the story of the 796 babies in Tuam resonated deeply with him, and he felt duty-bound to draw attention to the story.

Over the last six days, the group travelled on foot and by bicycle from Germany, through Holland, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, before concluding their journey in Tuam this morning.

Ms Corless said the presence of the Archbishop sent a powerful message to survivors.

She reiterated a call on the Government to ensure that a bill to allow for the exhumation of remains in Tuam be passed before the summer recess.

"It was very emotional that people would run and cycle all the way from Germany to honour the children is beautiful,” she said.

"They were absolutely exhausted, but it is incredible what they have done.

"It was a big surprise for the Archbishop to come.

"I did meet him a couple of months ago, and I found him very nice and accommodating.

"I dropped him a note to let him know this was happening, but I didn't know he was coming.

"He spoke in a lovely way and said he was delighted to be there.

"It's a remarkable turnaround for us, and it will shift attitudes in the town, to know the Archbishop supports everything that can be done for the babies.

"At the beginning, the Church was very slow - they isolated us really. So the fact he came today was very heartening.

"It was a beautiful morning. We are waiting patiently for the burial bill to pass and days like today keep you going.

"I feel a bit overwhelmed by it; really, it meant so much.

"I'm always giving out about the Church, and I felt let down by them, but all I can say is fair play to Archbishop Francis Duffy - he is a man of his word."

Archbishop Duffy previously said there was "unfinished business" concerning the burial of the babies in Tuam.

He said he could understand the frustrations felt by people at the pace of progress in bringing the issue to a conclusion.

He said the Church's first duty was to listen to survivors and to accompany them on their journey. It must also play a role in "what emerges from the excavations and the burials".

Meanwhile Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said that if evidence of unnatural or suspicious deaths – including homicide – is discovered during exhumations at Tuam, it will be immediately referred to gardaí.

He told the Oireachtas Children’s Committee today that work will stop and the directions of gardaí and the coroner will be sought.

The committee had earlier heard previously-aired allegations that babies and children were starved at the homes.

Mr O’Gorman said: “What I can say is that the current wording of ‘violent or unnatural death’ (in the Institutional Burials Bill) would encompass any suspicious death where there is a potential evidence of same, including homicide.”

He added: “I think, it is important that the language we use in the legislation here is aligned with the basis of exhumation in the Coroners Act.”

Under the legislation, the director of a new exhumation agency will have to try to identify the circumstances and causes of death of recovered remains, the minister said.

He said the excavation will take place “as soon as the legislation is passed”.