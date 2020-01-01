Archbishop Martin calls for more tolerance for immigrants
Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, has condemned racism as he called for tolerance towards immigrants.
The Archbishop was delivering his homily in the Church of Saint Therese, Mount Merrion today, as the Catholic Church celebrated World Day of Peace.
Mr Martin said that since World Day of Peace was initiated by Pope Paul VI in 1968, “progress has been made and many countries have fortunately returned to peace.”
He continued however: “It seems almost inevitable that when peace is attained in one place, war raises its head elsewhere.
“Peace must be built up continually. The tolerance that led to peace can be undermined quickly.
“The decades-long persistence of conflict and of violent and immense civilian suffering in some African countries is linked to unscrupulous exploitation of natural resources for economic interests.
“Lack of respect for difference can undermine even peaceful societies. Fear of the immigrant can be exploited in terms that support narrow populism. Racism and intolerance are dangerous explosives that we only play around with at our own peril.”
The Department of Justice admitted in December that Ireland is “perilously close” to no longer being able to accommodate asylum seekers.
Some 6,085 people are currently accommodated in 39 direct provision centres in Ireland.
A further 1,500 people are currently being accommodated in temporary accommodation - hotels and guest houses - and applications are coming in on a constant basis.
Despite the need for more accommodation for asylum seekers, however, many communities have spoken out and protested when this type of accommodation has been proposed on their doorstep.
Mr Martin called for more tolerance and for Irish people to adopt this year’s theme ‘the journey of hope’.
“Hope is not a pipedream. Hope is realism,” he said.
“It is a journey that reaches out and touches hearts. It aims at reducing the tensions and the intolerance and the misunderstandings that give rise to thoughts of vengeance.
“The history of humankind is marked by the persistence of hatred and violence.
“However, it is also marked by those who could rise up above the prejudice.
“Our young people understand this in a way that my generation failed to do.”
Online Editors