Archbishop Martin calls for more tolerance for immigrants

Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, has condemned racism as he called for tolerance towards immigrants.

The Archbishop was delivering his homily in the Church of Saint Therese, Mount Merrion today, as the Catholic Church celebrated World Day of Peace.

Mr Martin said that since World Day of Peace was initiated by Pope Paul VI in 1968, “progress has been made and many countries have fortunately returned to peace.”

He continued however: “It seems almost inevitable that when peace is attained in one place, war raises its head elsewhere.

