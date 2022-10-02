Arch-Brexiteer says sorry to Ireland and EU as he admits not behaving in a way where they could ‘trust us’

A prominent Brexiteer has apologised to Ireland and the EU for “not always behaving” in a way that encouraged them to “trust us”.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, Steve Baker, a former head of the European Research Group (ERG) which is made up of Conservative Eurosceptic MPs, said he was sorry as relations with Ireland “are not where they should be”.

The strident Brexit supporter said: “The thing I want to add as one of the people who perhaps acted with the most ferocious determination to get the UK out of the EU – I think we have to bring some humility to this situation.

“It is with humility that I want to accept and acknowledge that I and others did not always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust us, to accept that they have legitimate interests, legitimate interests that we are willing to respect.

“Because they do and we are willing to respect them, and I am sorry about that, because relations with Ireland are not where they should be and we all need to work extremely hard to improve that and I know that we are doing so.”