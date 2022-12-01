| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Apprentice on €8.45 an hour works three jobs to make ends meet as push intensifies for national minimum rate

Jordan Mew must work three jobs to support himself Expand

Close

Jordan Mew must work three jobs to support himself

Jordan Mew must work three jobs to support himself

Jordan Mew must work three jobs to support himself

Anne-Marie Walsh

Apprentice electrician Jordan Mew was thankful to find a job washing a barge on the Grand Canal.

He also works as a Deliveroo driver and gets shift work in a cafe from time to time.

Related topics

More On Galway news

Most Watched

Privacy