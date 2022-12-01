Apprentice on €8.45 an hour works three jobs to make ends meet as push intensifies for national minimum rate

Apprentice electrician Jordan Mew was thankful to find a job washing a barge on the Grand Canal.

He also works as a Deliveroo driver and gets shift work in a cafe from time to time.

It is not easy to cover the rent for a one-bed apartment in Portobello in Dublin on a salary of €8.45 an hour during a cost-of-living crisis.

This is the starting salary for apprentices in the electrical contracting trade, gradually rising to little above the minimum wage in second year. The rate at that stage is €10.86 an hour.

When the 26-year-old from Tulsk, Co Roscommon, started his apprenticeship, the rate was €7.05 an hour – and he worked at three jobs, mainly in the summer.

At the moment, Deliveroo is the most important one, because he can choose the hours and head out on his bike at the weekend.

The result means he is working every day, despite a small boost as he recently qualified for year-two pay.

“I’m paying rent up here in Dublin since I was 19,” he said. “I’ve worked at least two jobs for the last three years now.”

After giving up a computer science course, he found there were few opportunities in Roscommon. He worked at a filling station before setting his mind on becoming an electrician.

Due to Covid interruptions, it might take five-and-a-half years to finish his course, he said, and he has not begun the “college phases” yet.

He shops in charity outlets and has learned how to brew his own beer. He does not go home to see his family much, as he does not qualify for a student ticket.

“It’s very difficult and I miss them,” he said. “I don’t have much surplus income. I’ve had to get creative just to live a life like all of my friends are living.

“I’ve got quite good at doing a lot of things. I’ve learned to repair clothes and fix my boots when they get holes in them.

“I went to look at rooms that might be cheaper. I had two viewings – and they were the dingiest I’d ever seen. There was a horrible smell of must, the carpet was torn in one of them and the vinyl on the kitchen countertop was peeling off, but they were still €800 or €900 a month.”

Connect, the trade union representing construction, electrical and technical workers, wants the national minimum wage to apply to apprentices to end what it describes as “poverty pay” in their early years.

In later years, pay rises to €19 an hour, and they are likely to get subsistence and overtime.

Brian Nolan of Connect, which represents 21 of the 25 craft apprenticeships, said apprentices should have a statutory right to the national minimum wage.

“Apprentices need a fair crack of the whip,” he said. “When I started in 1990, I was 15 going on 16, but that dynamic has changed. People are 20 or 21 or a hell of a lot older coming into the apprenticeships – it’s a real setback if you want the best people.

“If they want people to come through at 18 or 19 when they can get €11 or €12.50 an hour in Lidl, are they going to attract the right people?”

Jordan said it was difficult to get an apprenticeship outside the capital.

“The vast majority of apprenticeships are in Dublin, and the vast majority of construction is centred in Dublin,” he said. “There might be work in Cork or Galway, but the rent there is almost as dear.

“Besides that, I’ve lived in Dublin for the last seven years. My friends are here. It’s home to me now.”