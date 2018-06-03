Appeal for witnesses as female cyclist (30) critically injured following collision with car

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the collision between a car and a cyclist, which happened at around 3.30pm on Oak Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at around 3.30pm on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnesses the collision or who travelled on the Oak Road on Friday afternoon at 3.30p.m. approximately, and who may have dash cam equipment to assist them in their investigation to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.