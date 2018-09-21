Several shots were fired at a man who was out walking his dog last night, gardai have revealed.

Several shots were fired at a man who was out walking his dog last night, gardai have revealed.

Appeal for witnesses after several shots fired at man out walking a dog

Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident, which happened Chapel Gate, Glenheights Road in Ballyvolane, Cork at around 10.30pm last night.

A man (40s) was out walking his dog when the shots were fired at him.

He managed to escape into a house for safety and was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in Chapelgate or Leeds Lane area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last night to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 - 4558510, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors