Appeal for witnesses after man (20s) stabbed in Dublin's Temple Bar
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses
The stabbing occurred around 1.20am in Temple Bar square in Dublin’s city centre.
A spokesperson for the gardaí described the altercation as a “serious assault”. The man was rushed to hospital with a stab wound but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.
A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí are encouraging anyone with information to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000.
