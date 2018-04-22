News Irish News

Sunday 22 April 2018

Appeal for witnesses after man (20s) stabbed in Dublin's Temple Bar

A man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing incident in Temple Bar in the early hours of Sunday morning
A man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing incident in Temple Bar in the early hours of Sunday morning

Rachel Farrell

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses

The stabbing occurred around 1.20am in Temple Bar square in Dublin’s city centre.

A spokesperson for the gardaí described the altercation as a “serious assault”. The man was rushed to hospital with a stab wound but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are encouraging anyone with information to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News