An appeal has been issued to track down any living relatives of an Irish crewman who died in World War II.

An appeal has been issued to track down any living relatives of an Irish crewman who died in World War II.

Appeal for relatives of Irishman who died in World War II

Sergeant Air Gunner Thomas 'Paddy' Moore was shot down over France and died on July 29 1944. He was 30 years old.

Paddy Moore pictured with crewmates from the RAF 49 Squadron

He was part of the 49 Squadron of the Royal Air Force and his hometown was listed as Dublin.

Relatives of his fellow crewmen wish to hold a memorial event as the 75th anniversary of Thomas Moore's death approaches.

Anyone with information is urged to contact RTÉ's Liveline at 1850 715 815.

Online Editors