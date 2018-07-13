Appeal for public's help in finding man who has been missing for ten days

Gardai are appealing for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for ten days.

David Larkin (41) was last seen on July 3 in Corduff, Blanchardstown.

He is described as being 5’ 11’’ tall, stocky build and with short fair hair.

When last seen Mr Larkin was wearing a grey fleece jacket, grey t shirt, runners and navy shorts.

Anyone who has seen David or who can assist in locating him is urged to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

