GARDAI are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing boy (15) from Dublin.

Appeal for missing teen (15) last seen on his way to school on Monday morning

Daniel Devaney (15) was last seen when he left home in Terenure yesterday morning, Monday 8th April, at approximately 8.30am to attend school.

He is described as being approximately 6’ 3’’ in height, of medium build, with green eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen Daniel was wearing his school uniform- navy trousers, his navy/blue school jumper and a light blue rain jacket with a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 6666400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

