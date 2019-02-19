Gardai are appealing for information about a woman who has been missing for more than two months.

Appeal for information about woman missing for more than two months

Mary Ryan (54) was last seen at Clonard Park in Waterford on December 15 2018.

In the photograph issued by gardai of Mary she has blonde hair but she has since dyed it black.

She is described as being 5’ 7’’ in height and of slight build and with black hair.

It is not known what clothing Mary was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Mary or who can assist in locating her is urged to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors