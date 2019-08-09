GARDAI are appealing for information about a woman who has been missing since Monday.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Appeal for information about woman missing for four days

Pauline Walsh (54) is missing from Tullamore in Co Offaly.

She is described as being 5'7 inches of a medium build, with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners with pink writing and trim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors