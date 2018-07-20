Appeal for information about teenager who has been missing for over five weeks

Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager who has been missing for more than five weeks.

Mario Tache (17), Balbriggan in Co Dublin, was last seen on Main Street of Naas, Co Kildare on June 11.

There have been a number of unconfirmed sightings of Mario in the north Dublin area in recent weeks.

He is described as 5ft 8” in height, with short black hair, brown eyes and of slight build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors