Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Appeal for information about teenager who has been missing for almost two weeks

Kalem Murphy (17) is missing from Lucan, Co Dublin and was last seen at around 7.20pm on August 16.

Kalem is described as 5' 10", slim build with blonde hair, he was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, blue t-shirt, cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors