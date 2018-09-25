Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Appeal for information about teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week

Elaine Sweeney (16) was last seen leaving her house in Westport, Co Mayo on September 19 at 8am.

She is described as 5' 2", slight build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of going missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 - 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors