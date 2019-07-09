GARDAi are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for three days.

Appeal for information about teenage boy who has been missing for three days

Kian Dwyer (16) has been missing from his home in Sligo since Saturday.

He was last seen in Sligo Town and it's believed he may have travelled to Tallaght in Dublin.

He is described as being 5’11’’, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red zip jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and green runners.

Anyone who has seen Kian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

